Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia broke down after Salman Khan said that she has failed to make her identity in the house and asked the inmates if they agree on the same to which many raise their hands. Nimrit broke down and turned extremely emotional and confronted Salman that she has been dealing with depression indirectly and even added that it's becoming difficult for her to cope. Salman tries to console her and tells her to move on and focus on the present.

However, viewers aren't convinced by Nimrit's emotional confession and slammed her for playing the emotional card as she becomes very strong while mocking others in the house but when it comes to her she starts crying and playing the victim card. One user commented, " emotional card for nimrit... Waah kya bat hai". Another user said, "Isko trophy dedo aur ghar bhejo. Biased bigboss". One more user commented, " Yah sumbhul ki insult kiye ur uase puri duniya ke samne etana ghira diya kya uski koi respect nhii hai ur yah enlogo ko nimrit ka emotional side dikhana vaah uski respect hai ur baki log ki nhi hai kya vaah bigg boss"

Watch the video if Nimrit Ahluwalia breaking down after being questioned if having no identity on Bigg Boss 16 by the host of the show Salman Khan

In last few episodes we have seen Nimrit having an emotional breakdown and it clearly shows that she is still dealing with depression, many raised questions on her that whey did she participate in the show if she wasn't recovered fully as Bigg Boss is all about being mentally strong, ex Bigg Boss contestant was one of them who sympathised with the Choto Sardarani actress. Do you think Nimrit will bounce back in the show?