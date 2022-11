Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia broke down in a recent episode after a few incidents that went against her in the show and one of it was when she was left totally blank when host Salman Khan asked her what open and shut case means because she is a law student. Nimrit was blank and couldn’t answer Salman Khan and he later took a dig at her saying that she wanted to become his lawyer instantly Nimrit apologises to the superstar and says that she takes her words back. Nimrit looked under confident and many viewers felt that she is getting troubled by something as she broke down in front of Bigg Boss.

Diandra Soares who was a part of Bigg Boss show and her love angle with Gautam Gulati till day is the hottest topics when it comes to Bigg Boss love stories. Diandra felt for Nimrit and shared her picture on her Twitter account and questioned why she participated on the show as she is not fully recovered from her mental health issues.

Clearly not yet recovered fully from her mental health issues. And is on a reality show that is mainly a show of mental strength. Even the most sane person can lose it there. She is on medication & all with whatever she been battling. And this is dangerous. #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/HlY8XJ04np — Diandra Soares (@diandrasoares13) November 14, 2022

She has mentioned before, venting out is her coping mechanism,it's for her own mental sanity. GIVE IT BACK, Girl. Just Vent it Out! You are our #SherniSardaarni! ?❤️ P.S.- The way Shiv said, U Are Enough, Still, I have ur back! #NimritKaurAhluwalia? @NimritAhluwalia #BB16 pic.twitter.com/HmeGCa40Kv — A Dreamer's Musings ?? (@dreamer_musings) November 13, 2022

For her own sanity, #NimritKaurAhluwalia? needs to go home. She’s clearly suffering from anxiety and depression. She needs help. @BiggBoss #biggboss16 @ColorsTV — BiggBoss16 (@Manju19822) November 14, 2022

While there are lots of viewers who have come out in support of Nimrit and asked the makers to stop making fun of her profession and reminded that they did the same with Umair Riaz.