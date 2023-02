Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been evicted from the house through audience live voting and her fans are calling out the makers for an unfair eviction and claiming that she didn’t deserve this kind of exit. While Nimrit who is out of the house is also disappointed with the fact that she is out of the house and Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam are still inside the house and have managed to be in the top 5. In an interaction with ETimes, Nimrit opened her heart out and spoke about her journey in the house and called it nothing less than a dream run. When asked if she too felt that she deserved to stay in the house she said yes and added that there are people like Shalin and Archana who are still inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia fans call out the 'unfair elimination' of the actress; say, 'Salman Khan should not continue further in this...' [Read Tweets]

Reminding the audience that Bigg Boss is a reality show she said there should be real people inside the house and they must emphasise them. Nimrit added of being a little disappointed and accepted that her journey was till and so she is okay with it while she is rooting for her friends Shiv Thakare and MC Stan and wants one of them to win the trophy. Nimrit even urged her fans to vote for Shiv Thakare and MC San and make of them the winner. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Bigg Boss 16 Elimination, Shehnaaz Gill's simplicity win fans over and more