Bigg Boss 16 will see a heated fight between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary tonight. It will happen again over ration. As we know, food has led to many fights during this season. In fact, the creatives have not made any tasks and relied just on ration fights and the love angles. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will tell Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia that she wants equal amount of food. She is like Ankit Gupta and she should eat as much as others. This leaves Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia infuriated. She argues with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and calls her a f**king b**ch. She also says that she will slam her face. Take a look at the video below...

This is not the first time that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are embroiled in food matter. People have commented before that the two are eating huge amounts of food. Netizens and fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have lashed out at the Choti Sardarni actress.

This has also led to a fight between Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the latter felt that he did not open his mouth in front of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. This season looks quite heated, and we wish there were some tough tasks.