Bigg Boss 16 saw the elimination of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The actress was ousted as Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam got saved by the votes of the audience. The makers brought in some people who cast their vote and the elimination happened. It was kind of reminiscent of the time when contestants got eliminated after mall task. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has managed to impress people at her exit. It is evident that she has made true friendships in the house. The moment between Shiv Thakare, Nimrit and MC Stan is pure gold. The actress was also good in putting across her points before the audience.

They feel the makers could have announced a mid week elimination by asking for audience votes. They feel the ouster of Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur was very unfair. Her fans have argued that a small number of people do not constitute the whole viewership of Bigg Boss 16. They have shared screenshots of how she got more votes than Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot on Voot. They feel it is unfair that those two have continued on the show. Take a look at the tweets...

Chudail #PCC tried to copy #NimritKaurAhluwalia? speech .

No confidence in front of audience, can only shout unnecessarily. Colours favouring undeserving #loudspeaker Fake elimination — Taposh Biswas (@gameslikeu) February 6, 2023

Totally unfair eviction

She deserves in top 5

NIMRIT WON HEARTS#NimritKaurAhluwalia? — Aashu I'mShamita Shetty fan? (@Shetty17Shamita) February 6, 2023

Ironically #NimritKaurAhluwalia? and #UmarRiaz's eviction from the bb house was the most unfair in their respective season but both got so much of love and appreciation outside that it's none less than being the winner NIMRIT WON HEARTS — Arshän Khän | TeamRD ? || (@Khabri_Arshan_) February 6, 2023

Yar #BiggBoss Kharchana Ko Nikal Dete

bc Public Samne Se Insult Kar Rahe The Uski...

Contestant Nhi Tode Mandali

Bigboss Ne Toda NIMRIT WON HEARTS #BiggBoss16 #MCStan? #VoteForMCStan #NimritKaurAhluwalia? pic.twitter.com/LPKVwZtXT7 — ???????? ? (@sakshhu_) February 6, 2023

#NimritKaurAhluwalia? was amazing.

Unfourtuantely this show encourages n supports bullies irritating screaming shouting hooligans … — Anjali Verma (@Anjalivanjal) February 6, 2023

If you want to keep your credibility @BeingSalmanKhan must quit @BiggBoss in next season, it’s most unreal show, the way #NimritKaurAhluwalia? was eliminated with overwhelming response from all 3 groups is disgusting and disrespect for the audiences, @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — ?? Indian ?? (@sammoosvi) February 6, 2023

The way today you eliminate #NimritKaurAhluwalia? it’s shows it’s all pre planned #Mandli got overwhelming response fro all 3 groups but still you played dirty game @BiggBoss you are the biggest BSDK thoo on you and your show @BeingSalmanKhan should not continue further in this — ?? Indian ?? (@sammoosvi) February 6, 2023

We can see that fans are very upset. This season, we have seen a number of questionable eliminations starting from Ankit Gupta, and the latest being Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The fans are saying that Archana Gautam got booed yet she is in top five.