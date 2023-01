Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia almost got an anxiety attack in her fight with Archana Gautam. In the latest promo, we witnessed how Nimrit lost her calm over her fight with Archana and yells crazily. We see Archana telling Nimrit to scream how much ever she wants, and later Nimrit calls her mad girl, loses her sh*t and says that she will want to smack her face. Shalin Bhanot is seeing calming her down. The reason behind this dirty fight will be shown in today's episode. However we had seen Archana and Nimrit bonding quite well, fans are wondering what went wrong. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winners: TV celebs and ex contestants pick the strongest participant to win this season

#BiggBoss Bas Confession Room open Rakhna aur Dr Ready Rakhna ??

Cuz Now It's Time To Take Anxiety Favour !!#BiggBoss16 #NimritKaurAhluwalia? #ArchanaGautam pic.twitter.com/2ORmtCkUeF — kar Suspend Ab ? (@karSuspendab) January 29, 2023

This is exactly what #ArchanaGautam did on the very ist week and later #NimritKaurAhluwalia proved it very nicely

Archana what a observer you are ?????#BiggBoss #BiggBoss16promo #BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/MEljMErqIL — Sushhhhh (@ITSSV11) January 29, 2023

While the promo goes viral, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is getting massively mocked and the netizens claim that it's time to take anxiety favour. In the beginning in the Bigg Boss 16 show Archana had labelled Nimrit as bekaar and Archana's fans say that she knew what Nimrit is and now it's just 2 weeks left and so she had to play the anxiety card. We wonder why mental illness is yet taken as joke?