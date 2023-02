Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been reportedly eliminated from the house and the fans of the show are celebrating her exit and calling her the most non-deserving contestant. Nimrit is being called out for Karma as she left her friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan to win the ticket to the finale task and that is how Sumbul got eliminated. And now after Sumbul, Nimrit gets eliminated and the netizens are claiming that she got what she did to Sumbul. After what Nimrit did to Sumbul she was called the most selfish contestant in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia ELIMINATED from Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Nimrit fans are unhappy with her exit and are claiming that Bigg Bos's biasedness toward her didn't work in her work and it became annoying till the end of the show. There are many times netizens picked on Bigg Boss for being being towards Nimrit, in fact, Archana Gautam also openly alleged that Bigg Boss make tasks in favour of Nimrit to make her win and she was even hailed for the same after Bigg Boss lashed out at her for saying this. While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fans are too happy with her exit and are calling PCC the real winner of the house. Do you think Nimrit's eviction is fair? The girl has failed to be in the top 5. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 finale: Is Shiv Thakare really a 'bully' in the house? Poll Results will leave you shocked

NIMRAT shocked ? what’s trending!! KHIARATI NIMRAT EVICTED ?? @ColorsTV #NimritKaurAhluwalia Watch episodes before finale to c what u did ❤️?from Canada ??

JEET KI HAQDAR PRIYANKA

ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA https://t.co/26FRPNm5xp — A. (@lovebrampton) February 6, 2023