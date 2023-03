Bigg Boss 16 fans Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been making some amazing fashion appearances for the events that they have been attending in the city. While Nimrit and Priyanka are making heads turn with their fashion outings, the Choti Sardarni actress is getting mocked for copying Priyanka's fashion, and the netizens are asking her to at least stop while they are out of the house. Nimrit made a stunning appearance at MC Stan's concert, and she was seen wearing a leather top with long diamond studded earrings that most definitely looked like PCC's one of the looks that she was seen donning in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Her friends are lashing out at her for copying her, despite being in a fight with her. Check a few instances right here.

Priyanka and Nimrit were spotted in identical outfits at 's party, and this only showed that their fashion sense is almost identical. Not only this, but both the actresses who are doing fashion shoots were once again spotted wearing almost identical outfits, and these pictures are big proof. Nimrit and Priyanka were the biggest opponents in the Bigg Boss 16 house, and their catfights always grabbed a lot of eyeballs due to their fan clubs indulging in a huge fight in favour of their favourite divas. But all said and done, one can say that Nimrit and Priyanka are right now the most popular divas in the TV industry.