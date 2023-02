Bigg Boss 16 fans adored the bond of NimDu. As we know, Abdu Rozik has been one of the stars of Bigg Boss 16. The young man from Tajikistan dominated the Ormax ratings till he left the show. He admitted that he fell for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on the show. When he told Shiv Thakare that he had plans to propose to her once the show ended, the former told him that she had someone outside the house. They told Nimrit to make it clear that a romantic relationship could not happen between the two. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary travels to Chandigarh to meet Ankit Gupta for THIS special reason

Interviewer Faridoon Shahrayar asked her about the Pakeezah Mohabbat that Abdu Rozik had for her. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said that he is a pure soul. She said spending some time with him refreshed everyone on the show. The actress said that there was a time when the two could not trust anyone but each other. Take a look at the clip... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and MC Stan get mobbed as they party together [View Pics]

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been finalised for Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. The movie will be made by Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee. Abdu Rozik has his plate full. He will be seen on the UK Version of Bigg Brother. He also said that he has plans to open a burger restaurant in Mumbai. Also Read - Top TV News Weekly Recap: Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta to team up for Mere Apne, Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale sets TRP records, Mohsin Khan in Anupamaa and more