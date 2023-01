Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s fight with her father after he tries to explain to her to play individually and think out of the Mandli bought her a lot of criticism. And now this statement of Nimrit despite her father explaining to her and Shiv Thakare together that she would start playing her own game. After Nimrit's father's exit, Nimrit and had a conversation about her and Shiv being in the race of wonder she will leave Shiv behind and take the trophy, to which she corrects him and says that he is wrong, and she will sacrifice the trophy for Shiv and this statement of the actress is winning hearts from her fans and netizens have mixed response and they claim that she is in love with him. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada trailer; Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia trolled, Varisu leaked and more

#ShivRit

The line from #NimritKaurAhluwalia that she will sacrifice trophy for #ShivThakare? ..even after her dad said to maintain distance... @NimritAhluwalia to @ShivThakare9 -

"KARNE DE SABKO YAARA MERI BURAI .....

MANJUR MUJHKO MERI HE YE TABAHI...."#ShivRit is pure❣️ pic.twitter.com/tFuBk0BlBH — A?❤️ (@Udeepta7) January 11, 2023

SAJID: Nimrit you are here to win, i have already won, you'll won't understand AUDIENCE: We all know very well Mr. Khan, image correction ka kaam poora hua And Nimrit actually like Shiv as friend ✨#ShivThakare #NimritKaurAhluwalia #BB16 #BiggBoss16pic.twitter.com/AwhKG3KDf9 — ?????? ? (@Oyye_Senpai) January 11, 2023

This talk was much needed.. Nimrit's father is from Army background and his brutally honest one to one talk with Shiv given us a glimpse of that ✨ It's time to play individually ?#ShivThakare #NimritKaurAhluwalia #BB16 #BiggBoss16pic.twitter.com/7ldq57NSaC — ?????? ? (@Oyye_Senpai) January 11, 2023

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has a tiff with father who told her to play individual game but seems like the actress already has her game plan and will only do according to that.