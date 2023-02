Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is right now facing a major backlash from the viewers of the show all thanks to her selfish nature alternates Sumbul Touqeer Khan after she refuses MC Stan to not put her name caste that will make her out from the finale against Sumbul who too is very much part of the mandali. After what has happened Sumbul has turned her silent mode, and it looks like she has already given up and now wants to leave the house. In ye promos, we can see Sumbul staying away from the mandali as she doesn’t want to have her fight. And this silent behaviour of the girl is being judged by Nimrit and she is calling her out and is seen talking about it to Shiv Thakare and MC Stan where she agrees to it that she is playing the victim card. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot get tortured by 'mandli' Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia during Rs 50 lakh prize money task

And this hasn't gone down well with the netizens, and they are strongly slamming the Choti Sardarani actress and are alleging that she has been playing the victim card since day one of the show. Reports suggest that Sumbul will get evicted this weekend ka vaar. While we see in live feeds how Shiv is trying to calm Sumbul down and explain her that there are lot of better things waiting fir her outside the house. But all the viewers ae waiting for Nimrit to talk to Sumbul and apologies to what she did to her.