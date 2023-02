After spending almost four months inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got evicted from the show. She was in the top 6 but she could not make it to the top 5. Yesterday, the audience entered the house and voted for the top 5 contestants. So close to the finale, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had to leave the house. She was a part of mandali and now only Shiv Thakare and MC Stan are inside the house. Before Nimrit, it was Sumbul Touqeer Khan who got eliminated due to less number of votes. Well, the evicted mandali contestants met outside of Bigg Boss 16 house and had a blast. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Punjabi REACTS to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's elimination; says she definitely deserved to be in 'top 5'

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan reunited after post former's eviction and recalled their Bigg Boss 16 by singing the Bigg Boss 16 anthem. Going by the pictures and video, they sure seem to have had a blast.

#NimSum reunites, the two sing the Bigg Boss anthem

Post Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's elimination, she called the move unfair. In an interview with Etimes, she said that she feels disappointed that contestants like Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam are still inside the house while she has been eliminated.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan instead was happy with her elimination. The Imlie actress was the reason why Shiv Thakare and MC Stan got nominated as she performed poorly in a task. So she was happy that none of them had to pay heavily for her miscalculation. Both Sumbul and Nimrit are rooting for Mandali and want either Shiv Thakare or MC Stan to win the show.

The top five contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The race to win the trophy is among these five. Going by the social media buzz, Shiv, MC Stan or Priyanka have the highest chances of winning.