Well, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been saved by the makers on Bigg Boss 16 from nominations. It is Sumbul Touqeer Khan who has been nominated now from the Mandali. Fans are upset as they feel makers made her the captain deliberately so that she is saved from nominations. There were full chances of her being evicted as she has not been contributing much to the show. Now, the housemates have to disrupt the captaincy of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have made plans for the same. They have told Archana Gautam to reactivate her street fighter avatar on the show.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has got repeated reminders from Salman Khan and the makers to play her own game on the show. Fans are very upset as deserving contestants like Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have ended up in the nominations. Take a look at the tweets blasting the makers...

Big boss ka kuch chakkar hai lgta hai … kisi bhi season mein nimrit se jyada favour kisi ka nhi kiya — Vikram-Anti Paapiya (@RajputanaGreat) January 16, 2023

Most favouring contestent in big boss house. She doesn't deserve for a single day in house — A ɴɪʀᴜᴅʜᴀ R ᴏᴜᴛ (@iamarout20) January 16, 2023

Nimmo ko final mai le jana ka plan hai bhaiyon samjho zara, Aree beti... ??? — OG (@og_so_cold) January 16, 2023

Khairati captain....? — Riya Thakur (@RiyaTha10303754) January 16, 2023

Ghante ka favour yede, favour sirf nim ko heh, shiv captain tha naa, kidhar heh power,immunity mila kuch... Sirf nimbu ko milte heh favour ?????? — Dear Shiva (@KunduKeshav) January 16, 2023

Isske against negative trend plan krna Chahiye ..warna top 2 laike jayenge bb apni nimmi beti ko — PAM ✨ (@Dut12Parmita) January 16, 2023

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been a part of the channel for a long time. She did the show Choti Sardarrni and it is said that it is coming with a season two as well. In all probability, Soundarya Sharma will be evicted by this weekend.