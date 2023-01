Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan hence proved that she doesn’t have any support in the house as last night Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia showed the world that a ticket to the finale is more important to her than anyone else in the house, the viewers are strongly slamming Nimrit and are saying that nobody should get a friend like her as she chooses ticket to the finale over Sumbul. While the netizens feel pity for the Imlie fame they are criticising the Choti Sardarani. Viewers say Archana Gautam was absolutely right about Bigg Boss doing all the tasks in Nimrit's favour. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary right in cancelling the Ticket To Finale Task and supporting Sumbul Touqeer Khan against Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia? Vote Now

After the ticket to the finale task we saw how Sumbul was heartbroken and maintained her silence over what happened, we saw Shiv Thakare and MC Stan consoling her but she didn't respond. We can see how Sumbul has been winning hearts with her strong game and how in the last ticket to the finale take she gave it back to Shalin Bhanot one last time and she was hailed for being the strongest out of all.