Bigg Boss 16 fans have a favourite in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She is one of the strong contenders to pick up the trophy along with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. The actress has contributed to the show in many prominent ways. The best, of course, has been her one-sided love and friendship bond with Ankit Gupta. Fans of Colors were expecting a huge clash between Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. But Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been rather low in the game. The actress has hardly been active in the house. Despite repeated warnings and reminders on Weekend Ka Vaar, she has not upped her game.

As we know, Priyanka and Nimrit cannot stand one another. A video has gone viral where Nimrit tells Soundarya Sharma that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has not no other dimension to her personality than being an actress. She says that she has been working since the age of four. She says Priyanka Chahar Choudhary does not have proper college education. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a lawyer by qualification while Soundarya Sharma is a dentist. The latter has been bragging quite a bit about having a medical degree.

Har wkv pe apni " sasti lawyer degree" ki bejatti karvati hai still have audacity to call Tina & Priyanka uneducated!! #Priyankachaharchoudhary #Priyankit #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/Sfv8fLRCq2 — ?? | ✪ (@NdSPov) January 18, 2023

Constantly degrading some1 below the belt on the basis of education is 2 low a person can go.☀️n? both hv crossed their limits every now n then. They’re like those spoiled brats who hv got everything in life n they think every1 is born with silver spoon. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — Ankit ?Priyanka (@PriyAnkit22) January 18, 2023

Being A Lawyer She Dont Even Know About "Open & Shut Case" ?? How Can She Even Have Guts To Mock Others Education??#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyAnkit #BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/aBaW0D04Dm — ???? ????????? ???????? ? (@PriyAnkitFC) January 18, 2023

As we remember, Salman Khan had asked Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia what is an open and shut case. The actress had fumbled in explaining. She got royally trolled for the same. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been candid about the fact that she comes from a family of six children and her family struggled to provide for all of them.