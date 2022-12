Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is yet to develop her individuality in the house, and she has often picked and said that she is the weakest contestant in the Bigg Boss 16 house. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 16, we see Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia breaking down and crying over being called weak and claiming it to that he didn’t stand and support her when she needed him the most. While Shiv Thakare who is extremely close to Nimrit was seen consoling her to not cry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan, Nimrit, Tina Datta or Sumbul Touqeer; whom do you feel will be evicted? Vote Now

Watch the video of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia breaking down in front of Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

But the viewers aren’t very convinced by Nimrit’s breakdown, and they are slamming her for playing an emotional card every time she gets nominated from the house. Look at how netizens are giving their judgments on her breakdown. One user commented, " Nominate hote acting shuru .... Lagi raho Nimmo aunty". Another user slammed her and said, " Suru ho gaya sympathy card play karna,,,,her task nomination captaincy nimmo ke side me he to oh thik he,,,lakin jab a sab nimmo ki favour me nahi he tab suru ho gaya bp low rona cillana,,,ab big boss confection roome bolaker bolagi nimmo nominate huya to kya huya ham tumhare favour me he for nimmo khush ho jayaga,,,,,baised bb16". One more user calimed, " Over Acting Next Level".

Wowwwwww after being nominated #NimritKaurAhluwalia? has become so insecure that she is doing the same emotional drama with Sajid which she did with #gautamvig to give her time.she is so scared has no individual personality the weakest among all #AnkitGupta #priyankit? #bb16 — Akanksha Kapur (@AkankshaKapur4) December 6, 2022

Nimrit has been one of the strong players for her fans and they are standing tall and are supporting her no matter what. Did you think she still deserves to be in the house? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Top 5 Reasons why Shiv Thakare is Yaaro Ka Yaar and Hakdaar of trophy