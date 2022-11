Bigg Boss 16 fans enjoyed watching how Salman Khan showed Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot their place in the whole Archana Gautam fiasco. Salman Khan said it was a case of provocation that too involving someone who is not on the show. ICYMI, he referred to Indian National Congress supremo Priyanka Gandhi on the show. This was against the rules. Salman Khan said it was an open and shut case of provocation. He also blasted what viewers call the 'Chugli Gang' for jumping on the whole Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare matter.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a qualified lawyer but she also did not tell Salman Khan what is an open and shut case. It really looks like she had a brain freeze after Salman Khan schooled the whole lot including Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He also pointed out how she referred to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as a b**ch on the show. Fans have been trolling Nimrit a lot. Take a look at the tweets...

Nimrit is a lawyer who could not explain what a open and shut case is ??#BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — RohannKummar (@KummarRohann) November 13, 2022

Absolutely enjoyed the whole shiv vs archana bit ..well put together ?wow nimrit ,shalin not a lawyer but even he could explain what open n shut case is ? having said that but shalin only sometimes talks sense,other times nonsense or fake path?#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss @BiggBoss — ♥Ҡƕαƞ ƕαƞιfαƕ♥ (@BeingHoneyBun) November 13, 2022

@Shefali_bagga08 Nimrit studied law for 5 years and she doesn't know what open and shut case means. How embarrassing is that. How did she even become a lawyer then? When she doesn't know how to answer a simple answer.#Biggboss16 #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss #BigBoss — Ajeet Soni (@SuspiciousFello) November 13, 2022

#shivthakare ..fuddu and #nimrit the fake lawyer .kya pata degree kaha se Li hai...cheapness ki dukaan...chini ka paratha kha ke #priyanka ko poke karne chale the..but failed miserably...ye hai inka lone warrior .and aunty...only poke others is the game. — SnehQ (@qsneh6) November 13, 2022

Nimrit is a lawyer ??? they know they can't discuss political people, contract mein sab mentioned h but sab bhoool gaye footage k chakkar mein.Just look at sumbul & sajid,same expression??? shalin sumbul sajid bahar pakka milenge. — Be your own hero (@Speaknospeech) November 13, 2022

This is not the first time a person's educational degree has come under the scanner. Umar Riaz's medical degree was much talked about too. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has studied law from Punjab. She is also reportedly on the show Heera Mandi.