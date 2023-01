Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is right now massively judged and trolled by the viewers of the show after the promo of her fighting with her father has been shared online by the channel of the show, where you can see her father exposing and how he is asking her to step out of mandali. Nimrit gets irritated and starts fighting with her father Na Dhadak an emotional breakdown. And this fight between Nimrit with her father hasn't gone down well with the viewers and they are judging her strongly for going against her father for the mandali. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Shiv Thakare to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda: These TV stars hold engineering degrees

Watch the video of Nimrit arguing with her father after he advises her to step out of mandali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Netizens are going extremely personal and are picking Nimrit on her bond with Shiv Thakare. Nimrit and Shiv have created an extremely special bond over the time in the house, but after seeing her fight with her father, people claim, " Jo apne papa ki nhi hui o shiv ki ky hogi". Another suer said, " Nimrit ko sahi to bol rahe hai ke Sajid ji ne shiv ,stan, keh rakha hai ki nimrit dhooka de ge but yr Nimrit ko acchi bat bata rahe hai". Another user wrote, "At least respect ur father on national television... Her father isn't saying anything wrong... Sach humesha kadwa hota hai".

Nimrit is called a selfish and self-centered woman after this promo release of her fight with her father. Nimrit has been one the strongest contestants and she has come a long way but she is always targeted by everyone that she doesn't have her game and her individuality hasn't come out yet. Now it will be interesting to see if Nimrit will change her game plan or she never had one?