Bigg Boss 16 fans are not liking Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's game on the show. They feel the makers are keen to take her in the top five even though she has not contributed much to the game. Today, she said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks very happy now that Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik are out of the game. She said that Shalin Bhanot and she do not have any emotions. Now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary did not give much reaction when Sajid Khan left the house. Fans did not like this comment of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. They feel the Mandali and she did not show such sensitivity when Ankit Gupta was eliminated from the show by them.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has now befriended Tina Datta. It is a known fact that she cannot stand Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on the show. Today, even Sajid Khan told them that Priyanka is the cleverest girl on Salman Khan's show. He said she is a leader and not a follower. Fans feel that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is now only interested in the numbers and wants to secure her place in the finale. Take a look at the tweets...

Nimrit has no other mudda except #PriyankaChaharChoudhary

Why so much insecurity ??#BiggBoss16 — Ieshaan Sehgal (@Realleshaan) January 15, 2023

Am I the only one who disliked #NimritKaurAhluwalia? in today's episode of #BiggBoss16 ??? Aur she is still liked bcoz of mandali emotional trance?? — Saurabh Chaudhary (@xclusiveindia) January 15, 2023

Such a very insecure person is #NimritKaurAhluwalia? sabse hi jlti h ye ladki.

Kitna fake krti h...#biggboss16 #bb16 — Saurav Pandey (@Saurav912001) January 15, 2023

How is nimmo saying Priyanka is happy and faking being sad that Bajid left?! is this girl okay?! she is so obsessed with hating Priyanka, Nimmo u are the one who planned to evict Ankit and were happy!#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #priyankit #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/yUtyuftEHd — n PARODY (@PRlYANKAFCOFF) January 15, 2023

It looks like the matter of Priyanka and Nimrit won't resolve till the end of the season. The actress' father also advised her to play independently from the Mandali as he felt that it was spoiling his daughter's individual identity.