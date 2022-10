Two weeks have past inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and became the first contestant to get evicted from hosted controversial reality show. And now it is time to witness who will become the next captain of the house after Gautam Vig. For the task, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare will be pitted against each other for the title. Amid this, Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia will be seen having a massive breakdown after Shiv will take a dig at her with his overacting remark. Also Read - Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee alleges Sajid Khan asked her breast size, her frequency of intercourse during Himmatwala meeting

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Priyanka and Shiv are seen competing against each other for the captaincy title. While Priyanka will receive support from , Archana Gautam and Manya Singh, Shiv will be backed by all the housemates to stop Priyanka from becoming the next captain. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary garners mixed reactions as she pulls up housemates for performing lousy household duties [View Tweets]

As the task intensifies with people getting physical and even getting hurt in their attempt to win the game, Nimrit gets affected by the chaos. Other housemates take care of her while Shiv passes a snide comment on her saying, 'Overacting karke kuch nahi hota.' Nimrit, who complains about having anxiety issues, has a massive breakdown as she marches towards Shiv to give some peace of her mind. But all in vain as Shiv doesn't give a damn. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 16, Live Updates: Manya Singh reveals Soundarya Sharma likes Gautam Vig

Viewers are quite impressed by Shiv's presence in the house. They find him to be real and pure with honest and clear intentions. They are also lauding Shiv for not paying heed to Nimrit's meltdown. As the task has already ended, it is being said that Shiv has become the new captain of the house.

