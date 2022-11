Bigg Boss 16 is on everyone's minds. Not just the audience, but even many celebrities from TV and film industry are hooked to the show. On social media, many stars, especially the ex-contestants of the show like Gauahar Khan, Rahul Vaidya and others comment on the event unfolding inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Recently, TV actress Rutuja Sawant too shared her views on Abdu Rozik and Archana Gautam's fight. She took to Twitter to state that Abdu was wrong in calling Archana 'a stupid dog'. Now, exclusively to BollywoodLife, she spoke at length about Abdu and her views on his captaincy.

Entertainment News: Rutuja Sawant has THIS to say about Abdu Rozik

Rutuja who is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's co-star from Choti Sarrdaarni said that she was amazed to see how Abdu Rozik's attitude changed after he became the captain of the house. She said that he was not at his best behaviour when Archana was the captain, so how can he expect the same? She was quoted saying, "I was amazed to see how Abdu's attitude changed as soon as he became the captain. He got furious with Archana and lashed out at her. Was Abdu Rozik super sweet during Archana's captaincy? So how can he accept Archana to behave properly? He called Archana 'a monkey' and 'a stupid dog', which is totally unfair. The real side of Abdu is finally coming out. Bigg Boss is a game show where everyone is a competitor. I like how Archana is playing real and unfiltered in the house. She is a powerhouse and literally entertains the audience." (Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam thrown out of the show after she gets physical with Shiv Thakare?)

Check out Rutuja Sawan't tweet

I feel that #ArchanaGautam is playing real and unfiltered in the house. And Let's not forget that when ArchanaGautam was the captain #abdurozik was stealing chocolates. And now he is angry with her for not following rules. Calling someone a 'stupid dog' is disgusting man. #BB16 — Rutuja Sawant (@Rutujaasawant) November 7, 2022

