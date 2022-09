Bigg Boss 16 is coming, and speculations are rife on who will do the project or give this season a miss. The name of is doing the rounds as one of the most probable contestants. The actress did her the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with Colors. The season got tremendous TRPs. Also, Divyanka Tripathi proved that she is a real fighter. The actress' Dhaakad personality won over people. Fans are keen to see Divyanka Tripathi in the house. But it looks like they might have to wait for a while. The actress is now busy with something else. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 16 begins, here's a look at celebrity contestants who took PANGA with host Salman Khan

A source tells us, "She is busy with a new web show. The shoot is happening in Delhi and Mussoorie. We have to see if she manages the dates. It is looking a little tough now. The makers might bring in her later on, but it is a bit dicey." It is not only Divyanka Tripathi but might just skip it too. It seems he is shooting for a big project. The actor has kept it under wraps and might make an announcement soon. "He is busy with something else. Karan Patel is great for Bigg Boss but it is not happening this time," said the source. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Has Karishma Sawant QUIT Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for Salman Khan's show? Here's TRUTH [Exclusive]

Well, this makes us doubt how many top stars might just do the show. , Shivangi Joshi, , Faisal Shaikh and others have already rejected it. and are the only two real big names. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shaleen Bhanot becomes the second confirmed male contestant after Shivin Narang [Report]