In the latest episode of Bigg Boss season 16, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta speak their hearts out as they discuss their feelings for each other. Tina tells Shalin that she does not love him and cannot deal with his aggressive nature. This statement Tina leaves Shalin shocked. Well, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, the contestants meet their family members and vent their hearts out. The audiences will witness the conetstants' emotional side after their family members pay a visit to them.

Bigg Boss asks the contestants and their family members to come to the living room and talks about the upcoming week's nominations. Bigg Boss says that nominated contestants including Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's family members would go to the confession room. Bigg Boss calls Shiv's mother Asha Thakare, Sajid's sister Farah Khan and Priyanka's brother Yogesh Chaudhary to perform on their behalf.

Well, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Farah along with other contestants' family members will come inside the house during the family week. Farah will reveal that apart from Sajid she has got more than three brothers as she hugs Shiv, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. Farah even praises Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she tells them Sajid keeps upsetting all his sisters and irritates them the way he irritates her. She even calls Priyanka, Deepika Padukone of the house.