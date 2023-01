Bigg Boss 16 makers have started the ticket to finale week. Today, there was a nominations task. The contestants who are in the nominations are Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot. Well, the mandali has succeeded in saving Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who is also in the high risk zone. As we know, the actress is going through a low phase in the show. Sumbul Touqeer Khan has a huge fan base on the show, which means that her chances of elimination are lower as compared to Soundarya Sharma. The model and actress has been only seen as Archana Gautam's sidekick for the past three weeks. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot; top 7 contestants as per actual entertainment they provided on the show [View Pics]

With this, Shalin Bhanot has become the most nominated contestant on Bigg Boss 16 and maybe in the history of the show. He has been giving content from day one. From his fights over chicken to the almost brawls with MC Stan and the tedious love angle with Tina Datta, he has been making news on every Weekend Ka Vaar. Many fans feel that Tina Datta might leave the show. In fact, fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary want one of these two to leave. They feel Priyanka is being overshadowed by the "fake couple" as she is now busy sorting out their differences. This is how fans reacted on the names of the current nominated contestants...

Saundarya should evict — Me (@Me19599276) January 16, 2023

Tina or shalin ce koyi ek jayega toh accah hota priyanka ke liya bcz vo abi un 2no ka guru bankar beta hai ..jauega toh ye mosibat hategi uski kanddo ce?#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #SumbuITouqeerKhan — jannatunnessa (@jannatunnessa2) January 16, 2023

#SoundaryaSharma ko ab alvida kehna chahiye. Waise nimmo ko bhi nikal pheko she didn't deserve to be in top 100 also.???#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #priyankit — Rishabh (@Rishabh72502409) January 16, 2023

They shud evict #TinaDatta but they might evict #soundaryasharma. Kuch aur weeks Shatina ka natak dekhna padega — Amyspeaks (@Amythoughts2) January 16, 2023

It is evident that Soundarya Sharma is going home in all probability. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot will be retained as they still have potential for content. The Mandali has managed to save its max members.