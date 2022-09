There's no denying that Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer have become household with their chemistry in their popular TV show Imlie. It was recently reported that Fahmaan has decided to quit the show as it is going to take a leap. And if the latest buzz is to be believed, his Imlie costar Sumbul too will leave the show and the two may join 's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 as contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Harshad Chopda to quit Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai for Salman Khan's show? Truth is OUT

Bollywood Life had recently informed you that the makers of Bigg Boss 16 have approached Fahmaan to be a part of the show. It is now being said that Sumbul will join him on the show and recreate their chemistry on the screen again but this time by being themselves. Further details about Fahmaan and Sumbul's entry in Bigg Boss 16 are awaited. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's troll gets arrested, Chandan Prabhakar reveals why he quit The Kapil Sharma Show and more

Fahmaan recently wrapped up the shoot of Imlie, leaving his fans quite upset with his exit. Sumbul took to Instagram to share a selfie with him and wrote, "Bas...yahin tak.” Fahmaan reposted her post on his timeline and wrote, "Phir milenge kabhi unhi galiyon mein." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Udaariyaan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary refuses Salman Khan's show?

Fans will surely miss Fahmaan and Sumbul onscreen chemistry of Imlie and Aryan. But they might be in for a treat to witness their offscreen chemistry in Bigg Boss 16. The two have been the thickest of friends and they have often sparked rumours of them dating. Viewers like their offscreen friendship as well, however, the two have always maintained that there is nothing brewing between them.

It would be interesting to see if Fahmaan and Sumbul will once again come together on Salman Khan hosted reality show and grab all the attention of their massive fan following. Let's wait for the makers to make an official announcement of their entry into Bigg Boss 16 in the days to come.