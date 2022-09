Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss since season 4. He has till now hosted 12 seasons of the show and will be returning as the host of Bigg Boss 16 as well. The promos of Bigg Boss 16 have grabbed everyone’s attention, and it is all set to premiere on Colors TV on 1st October 2022. There have multiple reports about who will be participating in the reality show. Well, apart from contestants, Salman’s fee also becomes the talk of the town. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Gia Manek and Ridhima Pandit to participate in Salman Khan's reality show?

This year also there have been multiple reports making it to the entertainment news about the amount that will be charging for the show. Some reports also suggested that the superstar is charging Rs. 1000 crore for the show. However, of course, the report has turned out to be false. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did you know 500 workers spend 6 months making the house for Salman Khan's reality show? Here are some interesting facts

According to a report in Midday, Bigg Boss OTT won’t be returning as sponsors aren’t keen about it after season 1 fell short of the expected revenue. The reports also stated that this year, Salman won’t hike his fees, but instead will take a pay cut. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer wrap up Imlie, Anupamaa's Toshu disgusts fans, Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Kya Ooltah Chashmah and more

Last year, there were reports that Salman charged Rs. 350 crore for Bigg Boss 15, and if the reports are true, so this year, he will be getting less than that. Well, neither the makers of the show nor Salman have ever discussed the fees officially that superstar charges.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16 contestants, there have been reports that Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre, Imlie’s Fahmaan Khan, Nusrat Jahan, Flora Saini, and others celebs have been approached for the show. However, no official name has been announced yet.