The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss season 16 will come as a shocker for all. The makers of the show recently released a promo, wherein Bigg Boss told Abdu Rozik to come out of the house. The housemates got emotional after listening to Bigg Boss's announcement. The housemates were left in tears and could not hold on to their emotions. Bigg Boss announced 'Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye.' Also Read - TOP TV Newsmakers of the week: Devoleena Bhattacharjee marries Shanwaz Shaikh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the race for Naagin 7 and more

Abdu's friends including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, , MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer could not believe that Abdu is leaving the house. Even Abdu cries his heart out as he is about to leave the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan has been eliminated from Salman Khan's show? Fans express happiness [View Tweets]

Watch Bigg Boss 16 promo -

Abdu ko kehna padh raha hai gharwaalon ko alvida, kya aapko bhi unki bidaayi ko dekh kar lagg raha hai bura? ? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss #ShanivaarKaVaar@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/QxO0QZrT3m — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 16, 2022

A few days back, a prank was played on by Sajid and Sumbul. Abdu's team slammed Bigg Boss and released an official statement about the same. For the uninitiated, Sajid suggested Andu writes 'Happy Birthday Nimmi' on his body to wish Nimrit on her special day. During the same time, Abdu requested them to write, ''I love you' on his back', but instead, they wrote, 'I love tatti'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur pens a special message after seeing him cry over 'Ghar se chitti'; says, 'Play fair, play with...'

Abdu's team issued a statement that read, 'The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness'.

If rumours are to be believed then, Abdu has gone out of 's reality show for two days for medical reasons and will re-enter soon.

Here's how Abdu's fans reacted to his elimination -

After Salman Khan, Abdu is lifeline of BB16, no matter he doesn't show off much in the show but he's kind hearted and he should be in the house till finale. — Vicky (@VickyVmy1012) December 17, 2022

Tu bahut chalak hai apne bahu ko jitwana chahta hai but yaad rakhna winner to #AbduRozik hi hai..

Tera Sara baal khinchke takla bana dungi mai ??????? — Sulu (Abdu k Burgir) ? (@beingrealshreya) December 16, 2022

I am watching BB after 3 yrs only for Abdu and Shiv. Lagta hai bandh karna padega dekhna — Vikram Chawan (@VikramChawan6) December 16, 2022

BB be like : TRP ke liya saala kuch bhi karega ? To save Sajid's reputation?. Cause for the past few days he has been bulllying Abdu. Jis abdu ko Sajid ka image clear karne ke liye jodie banayi thi jab us Abdu ke wajese Sajid bura dikh raha hai tho they had to take action — ?Rose? (@Rose11347228) December 16, 2022

Without abdu no any reason for watching BigBoss. Keep save sajid. #Bigboss loss own trp evict #AbduRozik.

I watched BigBoss only for abdu — Saurabh Prakash (@Saurabh96668992) December 16, 2022