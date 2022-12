Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer is slowly emerging as the strongest contestant in the house. When the Imlie actress had made an entry in the house, netizens had declared tiger the winner already, but she was a big disappointment. Sumbul's fans till date claim that it was Shalin Bhatt who spiked her game. Sumbul faced a lot due to her closeness with Shalin. In fact, the host of the show labelled her obsessed with Shalin and since then things have changed drastically. Sumbul has been maintaining her distance from Shalin and she is doing well in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta upsets netizens by choosing Sajid Khan over Soundarya Sharma? [Read Tweets]

And now there is a lot of speculations that Sumbul might be in the top 2 as the makers are seeing a lot of potential in her. While many thought that it will be a tough fight between Shiv and Priyanka but seems like that isn't happening and now Sumbul will be opposite Priyanka and giving her a tough fight. However, it is also speculated that Priyanka might be the winner of the show and soon after that, she will be getting a new show on Colors itself.

reveals that it is the makers decision to sideline Shiv Thakare and he also hints that the choice is not his, but a channel narrative which he said in his show for every contestants. He is just the mouthpiece of the channel, he comes, he delivers, and he goes. #BB16 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 5, 2022

Even Shekhar Suman hinted that makers are sidelining Shiv Thakare claimed his fans as he was alleged of not praising Shiv in the show. One of Shiv's fans tweeted," Shekhar Suman reveals that it is the makers decision to sideline Shiv Thakare and he also hints that the choice is not his, but a channel narrative which he said in his show for every contestants. He is just the mouthpiece of the channel, he comes, he delivers, and he goes". While we wonder if it is true that Sumbul and Priyanka will be in the top 2 and if yes than it will be a definitely very interesting watch.