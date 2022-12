During the weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, host asked Shalin Bhanot to press the buzzer in order to save his friends Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer from elimination by forgoing of Rs 25 lakh from the winning cash prize. Shalin didn't press the buzzer and Tina was evicted from the house. While netizens questioned Shalin's loyalty towards Tina given their equation, his close friend and actor Pearl V Puri has supported Shalin's actions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's nine looks that will make you emulate the birthday girl [View Pics]

"I have known Shalin for years now, one thing that comes to my mind is his trait of always sticking by and for his friends, He's close to his parents. I've seen him in his good times and also during his struggles. I think one thing I can vouch for is, this man hasn't changed even a bit in like a decade. He's a good friend to have," Pearl told Pinkvilla. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tina Datta fights with Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss 16; Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly pens note for son and more

Pearl also said that Bigg Boss is a difficult game and people should not be judged for their personality based on their reactions inside the house. He said that sometime people do certain things which don't mean to. He stressed that their actions should be treated as a game where one wins and the other loses. He then wished Shalin luck for his stint on Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Umar Riaz to Himanshi Khurana: Fans feel these contestants were most targeted by Salman Khan

Meanwhile, Tina was once again brought back into the show after Bigg Boss once again gave Shalin a choice to redeem his actions at the cost of losing Rs 25 lakh from the prize money. However, Tina called Shalin a fake friend for not saving her from elimination and argued why he did not press the buzzer when she was leaving and why did he press it now suddenly. She also added that she saw him dancing and singing songs after she left the house.

The strangest part was when Shalin told and Archana Gautam that he never liked Tina and only liked her for chicken and was with her for food. He said that he was only worried about his food and she used to do it so that is the only thing he was missing about her. He went on to say that he won't even talk to that girl after he leaves the house because outside he would have his restaurant for it.