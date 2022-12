It has been more than 60 days since the beginning of Bigg Boss 16. It premiered on October 1, and ever since then, it has caught audiences' attention. The contestants are doing their best to gain maximum footage and stay inside the house for as long as possible. But surprising or not, only a few nominations have taken place so far. Those who got eliminated like and Tina Datta also made a comeback in the house. So despite several weeks, Bigg Boss 16 is still houseful. So who among all with pick the trophy? Well, recently, a picture of Udaariyaan star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary holding the trophy went viral on social media. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Devoleena Bhattacharjee ties the knot, Sajid Khan guaranteed 'long stay' on Bigg Boss 16 and more

Entertainment News: Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary the winner of Bigg Boss 16?

Yes, you read that right. A picture that has left Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fans excited is that of her holding the Bigg Boss trophy. But as expected, it is morphed. The picture appears to be that of Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. Priyanka's face has been attached to the picture. A die-hard fan of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary desperately wants her to win the show. Will this bhavishyavaani come true?

Just yesterday, Priyanka and Archana had a massive fight inside the house. It started with Priyanka making breakfast that could not eat as it was too spicy. She did not like that Sumbul Touqeer Khan 'ordered' her to make food for Abdu, and Archana Gautam created a ruckus over it. Both the ladies yelled at the top of their voices and had a massive showdown. Archana even cried as Priyanka made comments on how she handles the kitchen. Later, they mended ways as Priyanka said sorry to Archana Gautam.