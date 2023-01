Bigg Boss 16 has become interesting and how. There is a great buzz around all the star contestants of Salman Khan's show. Though the show has got an extension, everyone is already discussing the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Who will win lift the trophy? No one knows it yet but Arjun Bijlani sure seems to have his favourite. In his latest tweet, the Naagin star listed four contestants who have the best chances to win the show. Any guesses? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at Archana Gautam finally; says you have come on 'khairat' on the show

Well, feels that it is either Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Sumbul Touqeer Khan who can win the finale of Bigg Boss 16. These four contestants have a major fandom and are well-established names in the film industry. Tina and Shalin are known for their love-hate relationship, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is known for her massive fights in the house while Sumbul Touqeer Khan is known to be lost in the big house. Earlier, it was who had picked the winner of the show. She had reportedly mentioned that she either wants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Shiv Thakare to win Bigg Boss 16.

Check out Arjun Bijlani's tweet below:

Tina Priyanka shaleen Sumbul — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) January 7, 2023

Do you agree with Arjun Bijlani's list? Vote and let us know who among the four have the chances to win Bigg Boss 16.

Meanwhile, over the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw Salman Khan slamming Tina Datta for getting too close to Shalin Bhanot and then going against him. He called out the two stars for playing a 'fake love angle' and confusing the audience. He also slammed Archana Gautam and MC Stan for their fight. The host mentioned that Archana Gautam has got this show in a form of a charity.