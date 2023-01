Bigg Boss 16 is now very close to the finale. Within a few weeks, we will get to know who is the winner of the show. Every contestant is now using their mind to manipulate the game in their favour. But among all, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are coming across to be the strongest contestants on the show. Today, a task was held in which the housemates had to choose who is the Rani (Queen), Raja (King), Joker and Ikka (Ace) of the house. Shiv and Priyanka got the tags of Raja and Rani. But then if had to be chosen, who is the real Ace of the house between the two? Also Read - Weekly TV TRP list: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remain to rule the top 2 spots; Bigg Boss 16 competes with THIS show for fifth position [VIEW FULL LIST]

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary vs Shiv Thakare - Who is the real ace?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare have been a part of Bigg Boss 16 since the beginning. The Udaariyaan actress is known for her major fights inside the house. She has been lauded for always voicing her opinions. On the other hand, she has also been slammed for pulling unnecessary fights. Shiv Thakare has been a part of the so-called mandali. At times, he has been called the mastermind of mandali who has been running the show all this while. At times, he has been accused of not playing the game as an individual. Among the top eight contestants, Shiv and Priyanka now seem to be the centre of attention as major fights take place between the two. They have also been termed 'managers'. Though they are Raja and Rani, who do you think is the real Ace - the real mastermind of the house?

VOTE and let us know.

Bigg Boss 16 finale will take place on February 12. It is being speculated that this week, Tina Datta will get eliminated from the house. There is no confirmation as yet.