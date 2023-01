Bigg Boss 16 is the top trend currently. All the contestants have managed to get some ardent fan followers for themselves who are rooting for their win day in and out. In the past, we have seen how Bigg Boss has been a stepping stone for many to attain unimaginable fame and success. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash went on to become the lead in Naagin 6. Well, something similar is expected to happen in Bigg Boss 16. Rumours have it that Ekta Kapoor is going to choose the lead of Naagin 7 from Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Names of Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are making the rounds of the internet for Naagin 7. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is ready to sacrifice her trophy for Shiv Thakare; netizens feel she is in LOVE with him

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a video of Tejasswi Prakash remembering how she found her on Bigg Boss 15. She then also wrote that she is going to Bigg Boss 16 house for a film announcement hoping to find someone. Soon netizens came to the conclusion that she is going to cast someone from Bigg Boss 16 for Naagin 7. Nothing is confirmed as yet, but there's no harm in conducting a poll over Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Who do you think is the best fit to be the lead in Naagin 7? VOTE and let us know.

Both the ladies have a massive fan following. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is best known for being the lead in Udaariyaan with ankit Gupta whereas Sumbul was last seen in Imlie along with Fahmaan Khan. Both the actresses are doing their best in Bigg Boss 16 and gaining the maximum popularity too. Let's see who manages to win the show.

Others is Bigg Boss 16 race are , Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and more. Currently, the family week is going on and loved ones of the contestants entered the house to meet them.