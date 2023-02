Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intense with each passing day as the finale inching very close. On February 12, we will get to know the winner of the show. Currently, seven contestants are inside the house and today, one of them will get eliminated. Among the strongest, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary seem to be definitely heading toward the finale and top 3. However, in yesterday's episode, Shalin Bhanot tagged Shiv Thakare as a 'bully'. While the Bigg Boss Marathi contestant has been known for being loyal and a support system to his friends, Shalin tagged him as a 'bully'. Also Read - TOP TV News Weekly Recap: Bigg Boss 16 diva Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recommended for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Aamir Ali and Shamita Shetty dating rumors and more

Entertainment News: Is Shiv Thakare a bully?

When asked if Shiv Thakare is a bully, Shalin Bhanot said yes. He mentioned that it is entertaining but at times it gets too much. Shiv Thakare and MC Stan have been cordial with Shalin Bhanot of late given his health. When he was going through a rough time, these two stood by him and spoke to him. However, at times they also made fun of him. After Shalin tagged him as bully, Shiv Thakare got furious and asked him to not sit and chat with him henceforth. He called him 'nakli', 'fake' and more. Though Shalin tried to justify himself, Shiv was in no mood to listen.

With this, do you agree that Shiv Thakare is a bully? Take the poll below and let us know.

Meanwhile, it is being rumoured that Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. She lost the last task and got nominated along with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan.