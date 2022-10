Poonam Pandey is known for her controversies. She was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp show where Kangana was the host. Poonam has long been associated with controversies and also dreams to be a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The latest season of Bigg Boss is being hosted by Salman Khan and is coming into the limelight because of the participants. However, it looks like the makers of the show have not approached Poonam to be a part of the show. However, she has a seductive pool fantasy that she wants to do in the Bigg Boss house. Also Read - Disha Patani, Poonam Pandey, Urfi Javed and more hotties who almost posed n*de and left everyone shocked

During an interview with Instant Bollywood, the sultry woman opened up about getting an offer from Bigg Boss 16, as a wild contestant. She was asked if she would be open about the same. The Nasha actress revealed that of course, she is open to it and that who would not like to get into the Bigg Boss house and do all drama that one wants? If she gets the opportunity, she will go inside the pool and have lots of fun. Isn't that a pretty naughty statement? It is interesting to note that even in the Lock Upp house, she had taken a bath wearing a bikini in the yard. The makers had not shown the footage of the same. Also Read - Poonam Pandey adds the hottest tadka to airport fashion in deep neck sports bra [View Pics]

Watch video of Poonam Pandey talking about her fantasy. Also Read - Poonam Pandey is the boldest and most bindaas babe out there and these pics are proof

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

She created headlines back during the 2011 World Cup. She had revealed at that time that if India won the World Cup, then she would strip naked. Clarifying why she had made the statement, Poonam revealed that she had not started her career as an actress in 2011. She was an outsider and a small model. Poonam wanted a bigger platform to showcase her talent and it was not available at that time. She feels that outsiders do not get the limelight if they do not make bold statements.