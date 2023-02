Bigg Boss season 16 contestant Tina Datta has been in news with her romantic equation with Shalin Bhanot in Salman Khan's reality show. After Uttaran, Tina will be seen making a comeback on the television screens with a brand new show. As per reports in Tellychakkar, Tina's upcoming show has been kept as 'Mere Apne'. The actress will win audiences' hearts with her acting chops in this Turkish Adaptation drama. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot bags Ekta Kapoor's Beqaboo on Colors? Hunk's family decorates home for a king's welcome [View Pics]

The Swastik Productions have reportedly roped in Taher Shabbir, Chestha Bhagat, Mohit Abrol, and Sujay Reu to play important roles in the upcoming show. Well, the star cast of the show looks fascinating and the new pairing of actors will surely make netizens fall in love with them. The show will reportedly air on Sony TV.

Tina made her TV debut with Uttaran and essayed the role of Ichcha. She later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 16. She was even seen in Karmaphal Daata Shani, Daayan, and more TV shows. Swastik Productions are all set to launch the remake of a Turkish show. Well, the production house is known for mythological shows like Mahabharat, Mahakali, Karmaphal Data Shani and others. Reportedly, there are rumors that Tina signed a film while being inside the house. The details of the film has not been revealed as of now.

While Shabbir played the role of Viraj Singh Rathore alongside Aneri Vajani and Mishkat Varma in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. While, Cheshta Bhagat made her debut with Splitsvilla season 2. She also appeared in Rehna Hain Teri Palkon Ki Chaon Mein and Buddy Project shows.