Bigg Boss 16 Weekend ka Vaar is going to be the most interesting watch as Salman Khan is going to reveal all the gossips that the contestants spoke about each other in the past. And one such conversation was between Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Ahluwalia. At the Weekend Ka Vaar we will see Salman Khan trekking Priyanka Chaudhary that someone in the house said that Ankit ki mom apna gala daba legi if she will become her bahu. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant supports Sajid Khan says, 'Unka gunha 4 saal se...'

Priyanka clapped back towards Soundarya as she understood she was the one who spoke about her and Ankit. Later Priyanka and Soundarya indulged in a huge fight where Soundarya defended herself saying that people can talk and it's okay. Ankit too loses his calm over Soundarya and asks if this is the manners that her parents thought her, to which Soundarya throws anger fit on him and asks him not to teach her what she should speak and not To which Priyanka had a breakdown and Ankit tries to console her how can she cry on somebody else's opinion about her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's fans rally behind actress after Soundarya Sharma's nasty comment gets exposed

Watch the video of Priyanka Chaudhary breaking down in front of Ankit after she learns about Soundarya's bitching about her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Soundarya faced a lot of criticism for her nasty comments on Priyanka Chaudhary and getting personal and we wonder if this will backfire her or not. While Soundarya has definitely managed to grab eyeballs within two weeks and Priyanka has come out as one of the strongest contestants in the show. While Soundarya is also indulged in a romantic angel with Gautam Vig, however seems like that is fading away due to her kiss stunt with Shalin Bhanot as Gautam found it cheap and later the actress asked him to stop acting like her husband. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's father lashes out at Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta for ill-treatment of his daughter