Bigg Boas 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has declared an open war with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia after she targeted her in mann ki safayi task. had asked which contestant requires mann ki safayi the most, to which Nimrit targeted Priyanka and now it's her turn. Karan Johar asked the contestants to choose who is the fuski bomb and she named Nimrit. Priyanka said that Nimrit doesn't have the guts to speak in front of people and hence she is a fuski bomb. To which Nimrit loses her calm and said that I don't want to indulge in any fight with you. While not only Priyanka even Sumbul slammed Nimrit and called her the fuski bomb of the house.

Priyanka's fans too have been strongly slamming Nimrit and making nasty comments against her. " Hamesha Priyanka ke muh laagti ho behen fir yeh kiyu bol rahi ho mujhe tumhari muh nahi lagna ...Nimmo behen aapko toh Ghar me sirf ek hi mudda hai woh priyanka bohot hasi aaye mujhe yeh sunn ke ....Tina nd Nimmo do behen chugalkhor aunties..Tina kya bolti hai aao behen chughli kare.." Another user said, " Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the only contestant who is ruling BB16 from day1, She always speaks Truth & takes stand against wrong things & thats the only reason she is not liked by Many others housemates She is absolutely amazing till now".

Watch the video of Karan Johar creating rift between Priyanka and Nimrit

While Karan Johar too took a sly dig at Nimrit saying that 'Nimrit toh kuch zyaada hi fuski nikli'. The Sardaani actress loses her calm after this statement and there starts a huge fight between the ladies. The cat fight in the Bigg Noss house often grabs a lot of attention and this season is Priyanka versus Nimrit. Whose side are you on?