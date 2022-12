Bigg Boss 16 fans have been vocal about how the show is constantly testing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Today, he will tell PCC that in order to save Ankit Gupta from direct eliminations, she has to let go of Rs 25 lakh. As we know, the makers have already taken away Rs 25 lakh from the prize money. If she has to save Rs 25 lakh then Ankit Gupta will be directly out of the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is seen in a dilemma as she struggles to make the decision. Ankit Gupta has a loving look in his eyes as he sees her choosing him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saves Ankit Gupta; MC Stan threatens Shalin Bhanot to get him beaten up by his fans outside

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's relationship has come under constant stress in the house. The housemates have sworn to get Ankit Gupta out of the show to take away the constant support that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has with his presence. They feel he is not contributing much on Salman Khan's show. Fans are furious as the voting lines have been closed. Also Read - Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss 16 top this week's Most-liked Hindi TV shows list by Ormax

GUYS THE OPTION WAS NOT FOR SAVING HIM FROM ELIMINATION BUT IT WAS IF YOU PICK THE MONEY HE WILL HE OUT OF THE HOUSE ? #BB16 #PriyAnkut pic.twitter.com/VO1NYq25ph — Razia (@SidKiDuniyaa) December 20, 2022

What nonsense! Direct elimination how pathetic seriously heights man! Even he is shocked! — Sakshi ?? (@sakshiarora__) December 20, 2022

Show is becoming disgusting n ridiculous day by day. BB himself want to evict Ankit but, he is getting the support of audiance.once he is evicted priyanka will be blamed 'paiso k liye Ankit ko evict kara' and if he choose Ankit they will say 'ankit k liye prize money kho diya' — Asha Bohra (@AshaBohra03) December 20, 2022

BB knew that Ankit will not be out based on voting that’s why they bringing weird course of action. — shruti (@Shruti2073) December 20, 2022

Disgusting!! I know Priyanka will never choose money over him. BB is going to another low this season. ? — ?????? (@Smarmy_Sarika) December 20, 2022

It looks clear that Ankit Gupta will go to the top five of the show. He has support from the neutral audience. In fact, the top five looks hotly contested with Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Tina Datta and others. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta's team shares Sidharth Shukla's iconic dialogue as whole Mandali gang plot to get Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Dulha OUT