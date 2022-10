Bigg Boss 16 is getting more interesting by the day. Tomorrow, we will see that Shiv Thakare plans to disrupt the sleep of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia teases Archana Gautam while Manya Singh apparently tells Abdu Rozik to keep shoes on Priyanka's bed. But the big fight happens between Manya Singh and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The former ruins the actress' sleep thrice by asking for pillows. When Priyanka loses it, she tells her that she has not brought the pillows from her father's home. This makes Priyanka Chahar Choudhary livid. Ankit Gupta and she remind Manya Singh to never drag their parents on the show.

We can see that Archana Gautam and Priyanka revolt against Shiv Thakare. They refuse to do any of the housework. After having their sleep disrupted, Archana and Priyanka grab utensils and clang them all night to keep the house awake. Finally, Bigg Boss will announce a new task for captaincy. We will see Archana Gautam winning that task. She vows to make life hell for Shiv Thakare and group.

Ankit Gupta has been relatively quiet. But he has always jumped when someone has been offensive towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Throughout the show, he is quietly protective towards his Udaariyan co-star. The two were also seen enjoying a dip in the swimming pool.