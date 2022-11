Recently on Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had an emotional breakdown over her coming across as wrong and dominating, despite having her close friend 's best interests in her heart. She confessed to Soundarya Sharma that she can't figure out what's going on in her head, even though she's trying hard. But it seems like the two have again gotten back together in the most romantic way possible. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ashneer Grover opens up on ouster from Shark Tank India 2; Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer's father takes a U-Turn and more

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 16 shows Priyanka surrendering herself into Ankit's arms talking about how she couldn't stay away from him for a long time. She tells Ankit that she was going to give him a kiss on his forehead. When Ankit asks her what stopped her from doing that, Priyanka replied saying that she thought she should give him some time to cope. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta BFF Aditi Sharma blasts Sajid Khan for demeaning her body of work; says, 'Show karta hai aapki personality kaisi hai'

As Ankit continues to keep a poker face saying that if he would've talked to her earlier, she would've taken it otherwise, Priyanka tells him romantically that he doesn't know how much she adores him. She also informs him that she is a kind of girl who will get convinced by him even with just a hug. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta mocks Shalin Bhanot calls him Tina Datta’s ‘spot dada’

While Priyanka and Ankit are cuddling on the couch, Archana Gautam, who just passes by them, can't contain her excitement to see them together. She keeps asking the two about how they decided to reconcile and what was the story behind it, Priyanka and Ankit are seen blushing and answering Archana's queries with a smile on their faces.

Watch Priyanka and Ankit's patch-up video here:

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen ranking housemates from 1 to 11 based on their involvement in the house. And she 11th rank to Ankit Gupta, who then shoots back at her saying, "Agar mein sabse kaam involvement ke baad bhi nauvey hafte mein sirf ek baar nominate hoka yaha tak hoon toh ye aap sabke mooh par chata hain."