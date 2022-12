Bigg Boss 16: Stay strong Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been trending on Twitter ever since the news has come out of being eliminated from the house, And now the pictures of the operation have leaked online and it has left Priyankit fans shattered and heartbroken. Priyanka cannot stop crying while Ankit Gupta consoles her with her big warm hug. Priyanka and Ankit's separation is making their fans cry buckets and they are even claiming to STOP watching the Bigg Boss show.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary crying inconsolably after Ankit Gupta's eviction news

Priyanka is shivering ???

Cry Priyanka, because after today you have to make everyone else cry... You may forget, but karma never forgets anything. ..get set ready as karma on the way ...#BiggBoss16 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary

Watch the video Priyanka was even slammed by in the Weekend Ka Vaar and was asked to worship her by other contestants over her mahanta for not pressing the buzzer to evict Ankit Gupta.

Priyanka and Ankit was targeted by the mandali since few days and they had planned to evict her Dulha (Ankit) from the house and finally they succeed and the joy on Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's faces were visible. Priyanka's fans lash out at them for being so evil. Will Priyanka emerge stronger after Ankit's eviction?