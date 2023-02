Bigg Boss 16 fans loved the genuine relationship of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. The best friends had a very raw intensity in their emotions, which brought a lot of drama to the show. While they have maintained that they're friends, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has said that the feelings are a little more intense from her side. Their tale of one-sided love got a lot of eyeballs. The astrologer Saurish Sharma told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that her relationship with Ankit Gupta does not have a great future. He said that she would do better if she forgot about them entering into wedlock in the future. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals about her struggle with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the house [Watch Video]

Her brother Yogesh Choudhary said that the family has no issues if Priyanka dates Ankit. He said that as long as the two did not start a romantic relation or think of marriage, the family could not do anything or force them. He also said that their mother likes Ankit Gupta from the start. It seems their father has a neutral stance. He has left the final decision to his daughter. He feels she is the best person to decide on her future. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary comes from a large family. They are six siblings. She has two younger brothers, Vikas and Yogesh. Vikas works in the Army like her two sisters Suman and Preeti.

Ankit Gupta was asked about what he had to say about the astrologer's remarks. He said that the future of their relationship was best left to them. He said that no astrologer could determine the same. He has been cheering for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary from the outside. Ankit Gupta praised her for smiling through the torture task. He has said that he does not believe in the institution of marriage. On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wants to get married and have kids.