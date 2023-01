Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam have left the viewers irked and they are getting strongly slammed for their acts in the house. Priyanka and Archana were seen performing Surya Argha in the Bigg Boss house in a drinking glass and the netizens are extremely unhappy with them and they have been strongly slamming the girls for the same. Priyanka and Archana were even alleged of not taking bath and still performing Surya Argha which is an insult to the religious claims of netizens and there is a hatred thread going on against them on Twitter. The viewers are alleging of they just showing off and even said if they want to then can do it in an appropriate manner.

These women did something atrocious in last night's episode of #BiggBoss16. Drinking a glass of water, without being freshen up, and enjoying a cup of coffee, they performed the auspicious Surya Arghya. This is ridiculous mockery of our beliefs. @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/8LfIpAxpjr — Apratim. (@subtlysomebody) January 26, 2023

Bigg Boss band karo dikhana ye bakwas shayari #BiggBoss16 its irritating!! — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 25, 2023

Priyanka and Archana are often seen performing prayers to Lord Surya but seems like their approach is something the viewers do not appreciate and hence the backlash. What do you think?? Meanwhile, Archana Gautam has stargates to entertain the viewers with her English-speaking classes and shayaris and these strategies fail to work in her favour and the girl is called irritating.

PPC copying Sidharth Shukla lines (As she has byhearted previous seasons. Shiv - Behen Tum #SidharthShukla ko copy mat karo.??#BB16 #BiggBoss16 #StopDefamimgShivThakare — Bigg Boss Critic (@TheBiggBossBoyz) January 25, 2023

Shiv Thakare who once again locked horns with Priyanka in the house even asked her to STOP copying Sidharth Shukla over her abilities of 'Mai akela kaafhi hu'. and many agreed with him that she has rehearsed Bigg Boss 13.