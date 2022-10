Bigg Boss 16 will see a nasty fight between Gori Nagori and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. It all starts after the former blames Archana Gautam for throwing some avocados. The model and politican denies throwing them, and lashes out at Gori Nagori for blaming her without evidence. As we have seen, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam are now friends. She barges in and tells Gori to not blame someone without any proof. This creates a stir between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gori Nagori. The latter looks all set for a physical brawl, and tries to kick Priyanka. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did you know Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and other TV stars have been a part of Bollywood movies?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss 16 ?️ (@biggboss16.x)

Before that, she is seen flinging a glass of water on the face of Archana Gautam. During the task, Gori Nagori fell down badly as she was chasing Ankit Gupta who was in support of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. We also heard Shiv Thakare saying that no one wanted his win but everyone wished that Priyanka somehow lost the captaincy task. In the past few days, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have got good coverage along with the whole Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer matter. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Rani Chatterjee alleges that Sajid Khan harassed her, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to be shot in Saudi Arabia and more

Ankit Gupta also proved that he is a smart player as he did well in the task. Yesterday, we saw the first proper task in the house. This was done for captaincy. Bigg Boss fired Gautam Vig as he felt that he was not independent-minded enough. This is not all. Manya Singh and Sumbul Touqeer will be labelled as contestants who do not get seen inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's emotional outburst on Shalin Bhanot fails to impress netizens who say, 'Uska alag hi daily soap chal raha hai' [Read tweets]