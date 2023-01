Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be more heated than expected. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's teams have now got into a full blown war on social media. It all started from the time when Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father Surpal Singh said that trolls on social media had been badly attacking his daughter. He said that she had been subjected to some really vile comments. And when he was asked about who did so, he said Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and her fans. Both the girls share some history which is supposed to be the reason for their consistent discord inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film Pathaan promotions to kick off from Salman Khan's show?

After her father's comment, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's team released a huge statement. They said that fans worked hard day and night to secure the My Glamm win for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Fans will remember it was also a hotly contested affair.

They said they fought a lot of bots for the My Glamm contest. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fans have done the first four million trend of the season. Janta Ki Jaan Priyanka was all over. Now, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father has responded to this note by Priyanka's team.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father has said that he does not have any personal enmity towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and her family. But he said that her team has been openly sharing troll content of rival contestants on her own official handles. He said we have maintained a dignified silence but it should not be taken as weakness. But fans are not impressed. They feel this was not needed. It was only back in Bigg Boss 13 and 14 that family members got into heated spats.