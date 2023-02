Bigg Boss 16 will have its grand finale tomorrow. The top five are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. There is a large majority that feels Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare will be the top two while others feel that MC Stan and Shiv Thakare could be in those positions. Anyways, these three look set for the first three places unless Shalin Bhanot or Archana Gautam spring a surprise. The city of Meerut has now rallied behind its daughter with roadshows and vote appeals being made all around. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta to be paired opposite Mohit Duseja in a remake of a Turkish drama? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 16 fans also feel that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare are the top two. The fact that the makers have made them do a Tashan wala dance is proof of who is going in the top three. MC Stan's fans also want him to win. He is getting tremendous number of votes. The housemates became aware of his fandom when he got saved even after being nominated for four straight weeks on the show.

Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Not Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to dance with THIS contestant, Salman Khan and Abdu Rozik to create riot in epic finish

We can see that Priyanka and Shiv have the majority votes with 43 per cent. But the fact that MC Stan and Shiv Thakare have 37 per cent votes is also a good sign. No one wants to see a lop-sided match. Bigg Boss 16 has been a blockbuster season with TRPs above 2. All the contestants have built a new fan base after the show. The journey video was proof of who contributed how much to Bigg Boss 16. All eyes will be glued to the grand finale tomorrow.