Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam is finally out of the house after all the hullabaloo with Shiv Thakare. Ever since Archana made her exit from the house, the internet has divided, while many feel it is wrong to ousted her from the house and some feel that it was Shiv who instigated her by using 'Didi' word that left her triggered and she lost her calm. And now one video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talking to Ankit Gupta and Gori Nagori claiming that Shiv Thakare planned this physical fight with Archana is receiving a lot of flak, some call her evil, while some entertainment news fans are calling her the mastermind and already declared the girl a winner.

A valid point & many saw through this already. I have to say that as of now it looks like #PriyankaChaharChoudhary? is all set to win #BiggBoss16.#ShivThakare? could have emerged as a Hero by forgiving #ArchanaGautam just like #Pratik did in his second. A golden chance lost. https://t.co/BHnovlzppp — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 10, 2022

#PriyankaChaharChaudhary Shiv has literally tried to Stop her here. And the way Archana has grabbed Shiv's neck is so violent & horrible ??#BiggBoss16 #ShivThakare? https://t.co/03fHz3uPWw — Shardul  (@Jawyyyyyy) November 10, 2022

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared a good bond with Archana, and she always stood for her, even in her fight she was standing tall with Archana and couldn't stop crying after she was asked to leave the house, while the other inmates who supported Shiv were celebrating their win. There are many reports that claim Archana will be back in the house but seems like nothing sort of that is happening as only physical fight is not allowed in the house at all and once anyone indulges in it are thrown out.