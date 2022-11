The Bigg Boss 16 episode last night saw a shift in the equations yet again. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta had a fight. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary locked horns with Archana Gautam. We also saw Gautam Singh Vig and MC Stan discussing Shiv Thakare and his game in Bigg Boss 16. These days it seems the couples in the house are having a lot of issues. Shalin and Tina fought, Gautam and Soundarya Sharma fought and now, even Priyanka and Ankit Gupta are going to have a nasty fight. So much so that the Priyankit shippers are worried about the duo.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Shalin Bhanot fight

As per the promo of Bigg Boss 16, nominations special will be held in the upcoming episode. Shalin Bhanot will put a dagger in Priyanka's shell and express his disappointment over his medical reason. When Gautam gave away the egg tray to Shalin the other day, Priyanka lashed out at Shalin and Gautam both as the ration is for the whole house and not just Shalin. After Shalin nominates her, Priyanka also outs dagger into Shalin's back and nominates him. She says he is fake and on a reality TV show there is no place for a fake person.

Priyanka and Shalin later have a fight wherein PCC is seen raising her voice and fighting with Shalin. In the promo, we saw Shalin saying that he is calmly asking Priyanka to talk in a lower tone. Priyanka hits back by talking about Shalin bringing Aukaat of people in his anger.

Priyanka and Ankit fight; Priyankit fans are worried

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Ankit Gupta asking Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to not drag the issue or make a fuss. It is the same time when she is arguing with Shalin. Priyanka seems hurt by Ankit. Later, when Priyanka is seen talking to Sajid, Ankit joins. Ankit tries to explain that he was just stopping Priyanka from dragging a matter. When Sajid tries to calm her down, Priyanka tells him that she has suffered a lot in the last two years because of Ankit. As per social media trends, those watching Bigg Boss 16 live feed were seen expressing their worries about Priyanka and Ankit's argument which seemed to have continued. Apparently, Ankit had apologized to Priyanka but she was not in the mood. Check out the tweets here:

Tina and Nimrit discuss the big fight that happened between #PriyAnkit I have a feeling there's no patchup in sight. Priyanka also cried a lot.#BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/uMbiS7llaZ — ً (@FeedsBB16) October 31, 2022

#PriyAnkit biggest fight of the season even on feeds they are not talking and even skipped the dinner. Who do you guys think is right in the fight between them ? #BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/IWIEYIXDE6 — ً (@FeedsBB16) October 31, 2022

carefully listen to the background voices, the most we'll get is this as voot is definitely not going to show them, and it looks saj!d has also joined them.#priyankit #ankitgupta #biggboss16 #priyankachaharchoudhary #bb16 pic.twitter.com/6TNnLTDLJK — ᴅᴇᴠɪᴋᴀ (@chaotic__vibes) October 31, 2022

#AnkitGupta keeping his and Priyankas share of food for dinner aside looks like things still not sorted between them.#BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/JHofuRxn06 — ً (@FeedsBB16) October 31, 2022

Live Feed: #PriyAnkit ka ghanghor argument.. #AnkitGupta apologising and saying "I didn't mean it".. Pri is fuming with anger and shouting.. Mute kar diya ab!! ?? Record nhi kr paayi me.. Background convo chal rhi thi.. #Biggboss16 #BB16 #PriyAnkit — GARUSHA X Team PriyAnkit❤️ (@lovingpriyankit) October 31, 2022

Dono phir ladh Rahe hai ankii said sorry but .... #PriyAnkit — SYEDA BAREEHA (@BareehaAbbas) October 31, 2022

Ganda wali ladai between #PriyAnkit . Aur usse gande log unpe comments Kar rhe hai. Nikalo Tina nimrit or Shalin ko yarr Why god? Why us??? ? — .life (@Snehaa2505) October 31, 2022

Whatever happens its just that deep down we all are worried about one thing is wkw

Coz all of us know thta makers can go to any level to get trp I just hope no personal matter are discussed or questioned about their relation plzz coz next week is ankii's bday ? #PriyAnkit — Alyja (@Alia_1808) October 31, 2022

Yeh ganda waala fight lag raha hai mainu...#BB16 #PriyAnkit — Hany (@ZoYa_07) October 31, 2022

Sab keh rhe lad rhe dono, koi dialogue kisi ko sunayi nhi dia kya ? Kuchh toh samjh aaya hoga ? #Priyankit #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta — Priyankit is love ❤ (@Priyankitisluv) October 31, 2022

they are fighting very much like a lot behas??#priyankit — Editing.queen (@Priyankitgold) October 31, 2022

I was trying to listen priyanka's voice at bg. And they muted that also#PriyAnkit — Athira Js (@AthiraJs10) October 31, 2022

How will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta patch things up? Who do you agree with Priyanka or Ankit?