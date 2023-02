In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, the 'mandli' members get nominated due to Sumbul Touqeer Khan after she got distracted while talking with Ken. Due to this, she loses the note of the time limit during the task. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam join Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as they win the ticket to the finale. Well, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan will try their level best to torture Shalin, Priyanka and Gautam to get the Rs 50 lakhs prize money. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia receives BACKLASH for saying Sumbul Touqeer is playing a victim card; netizens say she has been doing it since day one

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, the Bigg Boss will be seen giving authority to the mandli team to select who will perform the prize money task. Mandali is about to take the decision when Nimrit tells them that she has to perform the task. Shiv will be seen warning Sumbul that the task might be their last chance for the ticket to the finale. Sumbul later decides to step aside and will not perform the prize money task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens fear Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be evicted this week; slam Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and her hypocrisy towards former [View Tweets]

The task gets started and the nominated contestant's Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan start their game by splashing cold water on Shalin, Priyanka and Archana. They leave no stone unturned in getting back the Rs. 50 lakhs prize money. Shiv splashes cold water on the faces directly and was seen torturing the, opposite team. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta says she was unaware of Shalin Bhanot's past; says, 'I learnt he has a history of aggression after I came out'

In the promo, Shiv even applies hair removal cream on Shalin which leaves the latter angry. Shiv tells Shalin that they want to take Rs. 50 lakh prize money. Shalin loses his calm as he tells Shiv that he is getting personal. Shiv, Nimrit, and MC Stan also keep ice packs on the back of their necks. Priyanka will be seen getting annoyed as she gets targeted. What will happen next?